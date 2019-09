The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, Ahead of the start of this weekend’s Donegal club championship Tom Comack has been getting the story behind the three big cups – the Dr Maguire Cup, (senior), the Cathal McLaughlin Cup (intermediate) and the Dr McCloskey Cup (junior A) presented to the winners of the respective championship from former leading Donegal official Charlie O’Donnell…