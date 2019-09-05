FAI investigating Limerick’s games with Sligo and Shelbourne

The Football Association of Ireland has confirmed it’s investigating unusual betting patterns in two games involving Limerick FC.

It revealed a probe is underway into the recent FAI Cup game between Sligo Rovers and Limerick, which took place nearly two weeks ago.

It follows an earlier investigation into the league game between Shelbourne and Limerick in April, after the FAI received reports from the European football governing body UEFA.

On Tuesday, Gardaí carried out searches at Hogan Park in Limerick in as part of a match-fixing investigation.