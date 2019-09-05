Dylan Browne McMonagle joins Joseph O’Brien as Apprentice Jockey

Double Irish Field Champion Dylan Browne McMonagle will be making the step up to apprentice jockey in the coming weeks.

With 150 wins on the national circuit in the last two years, Dylan is joining trainer Joseph O’Brien in Killkenny.

The Donegal Jockey has dominated in Dingle in recent years notching up nearly thirty wins in Kerry, an event which is regarded as the Cheltenham of Horse and Pony Racing in Ireland.

Dylan joined Oisin Kelly in studio this week to talk about his career to date and the next stage with O’Brien…

Below is the “Five Stone of Lead” film featuring Dylan Browne McMonagle from 2016

