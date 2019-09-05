Doubts cast on UU Medical School plans

A cross border initiative involving the Irish government and partners in Donegal may be the key to establishing a Medical School in Derry, according to a local councillor.

It’s after serious doubts were cast on plans for a facility at Ulster University’s Magee Campus in Derry after it emerged the money is not available to get the project up and running.

In a letter to Derry City and Strabane District Council, the Head of the Civil Service pointed out the university would not be putting up the money itself, comparing it to a proposed initiative at Springvale in West Belfast some years ago, which failed to materialise.

Independent Cllr Paul Gallagher, a member of the council’s Governance Committee, says alternative plans need to be drawn up now……………