Donegal school secretaries to protest outside Ministers Office

The North-West school secretaries branch of the union, Fórsa, has organised a protest in Letterkenny this weekend.

The rally is getting underway at 1pm on Saturday outside the Education Minister, Joe McHughs office at Oldtown road.

The protest is calling for all secretaries to be employed by the Department of Education as most are currently being paid for out of school funding, on the minimum wage and without benefits.

Local spokesperson, Kathleen O’ Doherty, says the current situation is totally unjust, and that their demands are not a lot to ask for: