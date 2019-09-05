Donegal Domestic Violence service facing serious pressure

The Donegal Domestic Violence service is facing serious pressure over the rising costs of rental accommodation.

Those seeking housing assistance from the service are said to be seriously struggling financially because the money they would use for home heating and food is being put towards rent.

Manager of Donegal Domestic Violence Service Dr Marie Hainsworth says the HAP scheme is not keeping up with the rising costs and therefore those looking for help cannot afford to go into the private rental market.

She says the suitable housing options means people are not leaving the service’s emergency accommodation as quickly as they might: