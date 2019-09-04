Work to start on Falcarragh & Gortahork water supply

Irish Water, working in partnership with Donegal County Council, is set to commence works to replace problematic water mains in Falcarragh and Gortahork.

The utility say that the works to reduce high levels of leakage and ensure a more secure supply of drinking water for local residents and businesses who have been affected by frequent bursts and outages.

The works will be delivered in two phases with the Gortahork works commencing on Monday September 9th and the Falcarragh works starting in October.

These water mains renewal works involve the decommissioning and replacement of approximately 1.7 kilometres of old and damaged water pipes in Gortahork and 1.6 kilometres in Falcarragh with modern, high density polyethelene (plastic) ones.

This contract is being carried out by Farran’s Construction Limited on behalf of Irish Water.

Once complete customers will experience improved water security due to a reduction in the amount of bursts and leakage in these areas.

The works include laying water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting them to the customer’s water supply.

Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead these will be replaced as part of this improvement work.

The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut offs.

Traffic management will be in place in different areas during this time which may involve local diversions.

Local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times and the community will be notified in advance by the project team.

Areas of work will be limited to short sections to minimise impact on customers.