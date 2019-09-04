Warning no-deal could have severe impact on health service

The Department of Health is warning a no-deal Brexit could have a severe impact on the health service.

Secretary-general Jim Breslin says work is ongoing to ensure the supply of medicines and medical devices is protected.

But he says it’s important service-users are aware of any possible changes to services or procedures.

Mr. Breslin’s warning comes in a letter to Hiqa, written in July and released under the Freedom of Information Act.

But Sinn Féin’s health spokesperson, Louise O’Reilly, says more no-deal planning is needed: