Safety concerns as part of river wall washes away in Ramelton

Major health and safety concerns have been raised in Ramelton after a section of the river wall collapsed overnight.

High tides washed away part of the structure last night, leaving a large hole in the wall.

There are now fears locally that further high tides could result in more of the wall tumbling out onto the main road, creating a hazard for both residents and motorists.

Donegal County Council is monitoring the situation closely.

Journalist with the Tir Chonaill Tribune John McAteer was at the scene today: