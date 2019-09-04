Rory Gallagher confirmed as new Derry Manager

Rory Gallagher is the new manager of the Derry senior footballers.

The Fermanagh native and former Donegal coach and manager takes over from Damian McErlain.

He has been appointed on a three year term, and will lead an experienced management team which includes All-Ireland club winner and former Derry All-Star footballer, Enda Muldoon, alongside Ciaran Meenagh who worked with our senior footballers during the 2019 season.

His appointment was ratified at last nights County Committee Meeting.

Gallagher took Fermanagh to the Ulster Final in 2018 and just missed out on securing a place in Division One of the league this season.

Having been part of Jim McGuinness’ back-room team which won 2012 All-Ireland title he went onto manage Donegal from 2014 to 2017, reaching two Ulster Finals.