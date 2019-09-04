Oireachtas Agriculture Committee calls for retailers to be included in beef talks

The Oireachtas Agriculture Committee is calling for retailers to be included in talks to try to resolve the beef dispute.

TDs and Senators met this afternoon to discuss the row, which centres on the price farmers are getting for their animals.

Michael Dowling, who chaired previous talks between all sides, was expected to appear but failed to do so.

Fianna Fáil’s agriculture spokesperson and Donegal Deputy, Charlie McConalogue, says the committee agrees another round of talks must start immediately: