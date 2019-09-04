New Ulster Senior League Season launched

Brian McCormick Sports and Leisure in Letterkenny was the venue on Tuesday evening for the launch of the new Ulster Senior League season

McCormick Sports have come on board as the new sponsor of the Ulster Senior League and Brian McCormick was formally welcomed on board at last night’s launch by league chairman Johnny McCafferty.

The managers and players representing the six USL clubs were in attendance for last evening’s launch and while the new season started last weekend with the opening series of games in the Donegal News League Cup, the new league season will swing into action later this month.

Diarmaid Doherty spoke with USL Chairman Johnny McCafferty at Tuesday’s launch…