Letterkenny man Dale Gorman was on the score-sheet for Leyton Orient on Tuesday night.

Orient defeated Southend 2-0 in their opening group game of the EFL Trophy.

Gorman scored the second with a curling effort into the top of the goal.

Dan Happe scored in the first half.

AFC Wimimbledon and Brighton and Hove Albion U21 are also in the group.