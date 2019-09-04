Full Capacity Protocol implemented at LUH

The Full Capacity Protocol has been implemented at Letterkenny University Hospital today.

According to the INMO, there were 39 people awaiting in patient beds at the hospital this morning.

Saolta statement in full –

The Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital is extremely busy this week and the hospital has admitted a significant number of ill patients, many of whom remain in the ED, awaiting a bed.

The Full Capacity Protocol has been implemented and all efforts continue to be made to identify patients who are appropriate for discharge. Other actions underway in the hospital to alleviate the waiting times for patients requiring hospital admission include additional reviews and deferral of elective non urgent procedures.

Hospital management regrets the inconvenience and distress the long delays cause patients and their families. The hospital prioritises those in most need of care and this unfortunately may lead to delays for less urgent patients.

Patients who do not require emergency department care should contact their GP or GP out of hours service in the first instance.