First International goal for Tyler Toland

The Republic of Ireland women’s team kicked off their qualification campaign for Euro 2021 with a 2-0 win over Montenegro in Tallaght on Tuesday night.

Tyler Toland and Katie McCabe scored the goals in either half.

It was a first senior international goal for Donegal girl Toland.

She picked up the ball 30 yards from goal, she strolled forward before unleashing an effort that beat the Montenergro keeper.

Toland had a chance to take her international tally to two on 46 minutes, O’Sullivan found space in the 18-yard-box and pulled it back to the midfielder who saw her effort sail over the bar from 12 yards out.

Meanwhile Tom O’Connor is set to be named permanent boss of the Irish side this afternoon.