Donegal students encouraged to take part in BT Young Scientist

Donegal students are being encouraged to submit their entries for the 2020 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.

Last year, over 20 projects from Donegal students were shown the exhibition.

It gives students from across Ireland the opportunity to share their creativity and innovation in areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths to thousands of members of the public.

The deadline for applications is Tuesday, September 24th

Mari Cahalane, Head of the BT Young Scientist exhibition says there has never been an overall winner from Donegal, which is some she would like to see: