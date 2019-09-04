Donegal soldier has theft charges struck out

A serving Irish solider, who faced charges of stealing a total of €3000 from a Donegal Town pub, has had the charges struck out at Donegal Town District Court.

22-year-old Francis Mongan of Cullionboy, Barnesmore, Donegal Town was charged with entering the Coach House Bar, Donegal Town, as a trespasser and stealing €2000, the property of Gary Pearson on December 12th 2017 and stealing €1000 from the same premises on February 9th 2017.

The charges were struck out after Sergeant Oliver Devaney told the court that the DPP had directed that the charges should be withdrawn.

He was also charged with possession of 72 rounds of ammunition without a firearms certificate under the Firearms Act on February 28th 2017 and further charged with assault causing harm at the Abbey Hotel, Diamond, Donegal Town on December 28th last year.

The court was told that the latter two charges were going ahead.

The case has been put back to October 2nd with the defendant remanded on continuing bail until that date.