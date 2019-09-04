Donegal firms big factor in unemployment fall for Derry & Strabane

Big firms in Donegal who currently employ people from across the border has been cited as one of the main factors for a fall in unemployment figures in both Derry and Strabane.

A new report also suggests that the economy in the district is showing positive signs of growth, despite uncertainties surrounding Brexit and the absence of an Assembly.

The biggest growth area was in the sectors of Health and Social Work, Manufacturing and Professional and Scientific.

Senior Economist with Derry City and Strabane District Council Michael Gallagher says while the report is positive, a no deal scenario would change this dramatically: