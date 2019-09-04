Declan Bonner talks to Highland Sport on extension offer and plans for 2020

Work doesn’t stop for Donegal senior team manager Declan Bonner who is in the thick of making plans for 2020.

The year came to a disappointing end at the hands of Mayo in the Super 8’s but since then Declan and his team have been targeting improvement next season.

Stephen Rochford, Karl Lacey and the rest of the backroom team will remain in place for another year, which is the final year of the term agreed by Declan at the end of 2017.

Having gained promotion to Division One while also winning back to back Ulster title’s, the clubs of the county have given their full support to Declan by offering a year extension should he want to take it in 2021.

The immediate target for next year is reaching the Super 8’s again while finalising a squad to take on that challenge will be worked on over the coming weeks and months, with a strong eye over the club championships.

Declan feels they are not far away from making it into the top four but there is other factors that have to come into play for that to happen including a boost to the finances.

Highland Oisin Kelly sat down with the county manager this week to discuss whats happening off the pitch as they build towards next year…