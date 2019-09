Agriculture Minister Michael Creed has confirmed the closing date for BEAM, the Beef Exceptional Aid Measure, has been extended for a week to Sunday September 15th.

Mr Creed says around 20,000 farmers have already submitted their online applications but there are over 70,000 farmers who are potentially eligible for a payment.

A number of clinics have been announced across the country, the first of them tomorrow in Jackson’s Hotel, Ballybofey.