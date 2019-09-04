Councillor condemns overnight violence in Derry

A Derry Councillor has condemned overnight violence in Derry.

An investigation has been launched following reports that a suspicious object exploded outside a house in the Waterside area overnight.

While no-one was injured, considerable damage has been caused to the front door of a property.

Meanwhile in a separate incident, a van was driven into the front of a house in the Skeoge road area of the city last night.

The van was set on fire a short time later in what police have described as a reckless act.

Cllr Brian Tierney believes that the incidents are not connected: