Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating an attempted burglary at a home in The gardens, Ballymacool.

The incident happened at some stage between 9pm last Wednesday and 10.30am on Thursday.

Entry was not gained to the house but a screwdriver was discovered partially stuck in the locking mechanism of the back door.

There was also damage caused to the door frame.

Garda Sean Sweeney is urging anyone with information to come forward: