There’s a renewed appeal for information over the theft of trees at Drumboe Woods in Stranorlar.

Approximately 23 trees were cut down and removed from the woods at some stage between Tuesday August 13th and Friday August 23rd.

Gardai are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have observed work going on and presumed it was Coillte employees.

Garda Sean Sweeney says it’s imperative that this doesn’t happen again and any information however small may be vital to the investigation: