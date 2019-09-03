Mc Conalogue urges Creed to reconvene beef talks

The Fianna Fail Agriculture Spokesperson says it’s vital that fresh talks take place to address the continuing beef crisis.

Donegal Deputy Charlie Mc Conalogue was speaking after a meeting took place last night to appoint spokespersons to represent protesting farmers in any reconvened discussions.

Deputy Mc Conalogue says Minister Michael Creed must now immediately reconvene talks between Meat Processors and these representatives, along with representatives of the Beef Plan Movement and all other farming organisations. He also wants retailers top be involved.

Deputy Mc Conalogue says the continuing impasse is adding to the crisis in the beef sector, and that impasse must be broken……………