Johnson not treating EU with due respect – McGuinness

A Midlands North West MEP says she doesn’t believe Boris Johnson is treating the European Union with due respect.

Vice President of the European Parliament Mairead McGuinness was speaking as the British parliament prepares for a showdown that could result in another Brexit delay and a general election.

Opposition parties are trying to pass a bill that would force Boris Johnson to delay Brexit if there’s no deal reached by October 19th.

Ms McGuinness says the language used by the UK Prime Minister is insincere: