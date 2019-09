Gardaí in Buncrana are appealing for information in relation to the theft of 40 sheets of galvanised tin.

The tin was stolen from a farmyard at Stragill between the 15th of August and the 28th of August.

Gardai believed that the sheets would have to have been transported on a trailer or in a van.

Garda Sean Sweeney is urging anyone with information to contact Buncrana Garda Station: