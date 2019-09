Gardai in Donegal have issued a warning over driving in wet weather.

It follows a number of recent collisions in the county which Gardai have determined aquaplaning as the main factor.

Aquaplaning can occur when the water separates tyres from the road surface with the ability to break futile.

With winter fast approaching, Garda Sean Sweeney is urging road users to be mindful of a few basic rules of the road: