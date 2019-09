Gardaí and family members are very concerned for the welfare of a teenage girl.

16-year-old Leanne Cawley has been missing from Portarlington, Co Laois, since yesterday afternoon.

She’s 5-feet 5-inches tall, with a thin build and long brown hair.

She may be in the company of a 19-year-old man and may be heading towards Northern Ireland.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact gardaí