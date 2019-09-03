Falcarragh businesses to be briefed on water situation

Business owners in Falcarragh are being invited by Irish Water to attend an information meeting ahead of planned works in the area.

Local businesses and homeowners have been subjected to numerous bursts to the supply there in recent months.

Work to the Falcarragh/ Gortahork supply is due to begin in the coming weeks.

The meeting is due to take place on Friday at 2pm in St Finnian’s Hall, Falcarragh.

Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District Councillor John Shéamais Ó Fearraigh says the meeting is an opportunity for all concerned to receive an update on the scheduled works……………..