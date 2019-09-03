Draws made for Donegal U21 Championships

The draw was made last night for the first round of the Donegal U-21 championship.

There are some very interesting pairings with Gaoth Dobhair drawn away to Aodh Ruadh, Kilcar at home to Glenswilly and St. Eunan’s drawn away to Naomh Columba.

There are six first round ties in total with Dungloe and Naomh Conaill receiving byes to the quarter finals.

Craoibh Faoi 21 A

Kilcar v Glenswilly

Sean MacCumhaill v Ardara

St Michaels v Killybegs

Naomh Columba v St Eunans

Aodh Ruadh v Gaoth Dobhair

Milford v Four Masters

Byes for Dungloe and Naomh Conall

Craoibh Faoi 21 B

Buncrana v Naomh Muire Íochtar na Rossan

Realt na Mara v Letterkenny Gaels

Glenfin v St Mary’s Convoy

Malin v Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin

Termon v Cloich Cheann Fhaola

Byes, St Eunans B, Fanad Gaels, Naomh Naille

Craoibh Faoi 21 C

Red Hughs v Burt

Carndonagh v Downings

Naomh Colmcille v Naomh Bríd

Robert Emmetts v Naomh Ultan

Craoibh Faoi 21 Íomanaíocht

St Eunans v Setanta

Dungloe v Buncrana

Byes Sean MacCumhaills, Carndonagh