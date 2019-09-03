Draws made for Donegal U21 Championships

The draw was made last night for the first round of the Donegal U-21 championship.
There are some very interesting pairings with Gaoth Dobhair drawn away to Aodh Ruadh, Kilcar at home to Glenswilly and St. Eunan’s drawn away to Naomh Columba.
There are six first round ties in total with Dungloe and Naomh Conaill receiving byes to the quarter finals.
Craoibh Faoi 21 A
Kilcar v Glenswilly
Sean MacCumhaill v Ardara
St Michaels v Killybegs
Naomh Columba v St Eunans
Aodh Ruadh v Gaoth Dobhair
Milford v Four Masters
Byes for Dungloe and Naomh Conall
Craoibh Faoi 21 B
Buncrana v Naomh Muire Íochtar na Rossan
Realt na Mara v Letterkenny Gaels
Glenfin v St Mary’s Convoy
Malin v Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin
Termon v Cloich Cheann Fhaola
Byes, St Eunans B, Fanad Gaels, Naomh Naille
Craoibh Faoi 21 C
Red Hughs v Burt
Carndonagh v Downings
Naomh Colmcille v Naomh Bríd
Robert Emmetts v Naomh Ultan
Craoibh Faoi 21 Íomanaíocht
St Eunans v Setanta
Dungloe v Buncrana
Byes Sean MacCumhaills, Carndonagh