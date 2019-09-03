Donegal open nominations for U-20, U-17 & U-16 Managers

Nominations are now being sought for the managerial positions in Donegal at U-20, U-17 and U-16 level.

Club were instructed at Monday night’s county committee meeting that nominations are now open for the three positions.

Gary McDaid was in charge of the u-20’s for the past two seasons. It’s understood the Glenswilly man has the option of a third year but the review after year two still has to take place.

Donegal bowed out of the Ulster championship this year at the first hurdle losing to Fermanagh in Enniskillen.

Gary Duffy was in charge of the Donegal U-17’s for the past two years. In June they lost to Monaghan at the semi final stage.

Luke Barrett was at the helm of the county’s U-16 side which reach the Buncrana Cup Final but lost to Derry by a goal in the decider.