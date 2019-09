Nominations are now being sought for the managerial positions in Donegal at U-17 and U-16 level.

Club were instructed at Monday night’s county committee meeting that nominations are now open for the two positions.

Gary Duffy was in charge of the Donegal U-17’s for the past two years. In June they lost to Monaghan at the semi final stage.

Luke Barrett was at the helm of the county’s U-16 side which reach the Buncrana Cup Final but lost to Derry by a goal in the decider.