Defacing of signs is costing council thousands – Former mayor

A former Donegal councillor has hit out at those responsible for the defacing of Gaeltacht signs, calling the practice “idiotic”.

In recent weeks, a number of incidents have emerged of the English translations of Irish placenames being spray-painted over, and in recent days, a number of signs have had the Irish names obscured.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Brendan Byrne, a former Mayor of Donegal, said this is wanton vandalism, which will cost Donegal County Council thousands of euros that it can ill afford…………..

Pic – Collection of signs posted on Social Media this morning by Greg Hughes. Brendan Byrne estimates the damaged signs in this picture alone will cost upwards of €6,000 to repair.