Declan Bonner and Donegal Management Team ratified for another term

Declan Bonner will be staying on as Donegal senior team manager for next season after his re-appointment was ratified last evening.

Bonner presented his end of season report to a meeting of Donegal’s county committee where he was also offered a one year extension to his current term.

There will be no changes to Bonner’s backroom team for next year, he told the meeting that those involved, including coaches Stephen Rochford and Karl Lacey, were committed for another term.

When he was initially appointed ahead of the 2018 season, the Na Rossa man was offered a three year deal with an annual review.

2020 is the final year of that term and the extension could see Bonner stay at the helm for a further year in 2021.

It was a good year for Bonner and Donegal who celebrated promotion back to Division One in the National League before retaining their Ulster crown.