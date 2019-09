An investigation is continuing into a burglary at a restaurant in Dundee in St. Johnston.

The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday morning last between 3.10 and 3.20am

Entry was gained to the premises through a window at the rear of the building.

A small sum of cash was stolen during the course of the burglary.

Garda Sean Sweeney says CCTV would suggest that one person was involved in the burglary: