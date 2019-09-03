Carndonagh Courthouse survey to be prioritised

The Courts Service has confirmed that a structural survey of Carndonagh courthouse is to be prioritsed.

The courthouse is currently closed to facilitate refurbishment works with all court sittings, in the interim, moved to Buncrana.

Local Councillor Albert Doherty is hopeful a further update on whether court services can be temporarily relocated to the Colgan Hall in Carndonagh will be forthcoming.

Ultimately, he says, its imperative Carndonagh courthouse is up and running without further delay…………….