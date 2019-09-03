11 home repossession orders in Donegal between January and June

11 home repossession orders were granted in Donegal between January and June this year, nine of them relating to family homes.

Nationally, 314 home repossessions were granted in Irish courts in the first half of the year, 246 of them relating to family homes.

According to details released under the Freedom of Information Act, banks were given permission to repossess 290 homes in circuit and district courts in the first six months this year.

48 orders were granted in Dublin, which was closely followed by Meath, where banks got the go-ahead to repossess 40 homes.

There were 30 granted in Cork, 20 in Kildare and 15 in Offaly.

The only counties were banks didn’t get permission to repossess homes were Kilkenny and Sligo.

A further 24 orders were granted in the High Court.