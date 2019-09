There’s widespread frustration in East Donegal over a lack of progress on flood mitigation works for the area.

CFRAMS funding was announced a year and a half ago for flood relief schemes to be carried out in Lifford, Castlefin, Ballybofey and Stranorlar.

However, local Councillor Gary Doherty says since the funding announcement there has been ‘radio silence’ from Donegal County Council.

Speaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Councillor Doherty says the unknown is no longer acceptable: