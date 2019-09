Searches are continuing for missing Strabane man, Shane Kelly.

Shane has been missing for almost a week now.

Its believed he left his home in the town on foot and without his mobile phone on Tuesday last.

Shane has not been in contact with his friends or family who Police say are becoming increasingly concerned for his well being

He is described as 5 foot 7 in height, clean shaven and was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and dark clothing.