Gaeltacht Minister must view flood damage in West Donegal – Cope

Gaeltacht Minister Sean Kyne is being urged to visit West Donegal to view flood damage following heavy rain on Friday night and into Saturday morning.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says a financial package will be needed to address serious structural damage.

One road in Min na Loch was temporarily closed as a result of a landslide, while three households were cut off when the River Clady burst its banks in Bunbeg and destroyed a bridge.

Temporary access has been arranged, but Deputy Gallagher says long term work is needed, and ministerial interest is needed immediately………..