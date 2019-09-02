€25 million SEAI Communities grant scheme announced today

Up to €25 million is being made available to community projects across Ireland to make homes and businesses more energy efficient.

The SEAI Communities grant scheme will support communities to deliver energy upgrades to nearly 700 homes and 570 community and commercial buildings in their local area, eliminating 34,676 tonnes of CO2 annually.

In Donegal, under the SEAI Communities grant scheme announced today homes, business, community centres and farms are to benefit from a share of the €25 million in funding.

A number of homes in the county are to be upgraded to include; solid fuel room heaters, LED lighting, electricity energy monitors, replacement windows and doors and roof and wall insulation.

Meanwhile, energy upgrades are also being offered at Letterkenny Institute of Technology, John Bosco Community Centre and Donegal County Council’s Road Design Office as well as NCBI Ireland Charity Shops, Gortahork National School, St Johnston and Carrigans Family Resource Centre and Donegal Airport.

Upgrades will include; heating controls, lighting, storage heaters and solar PV panels.

A full list of all buildings to benefit is available here.