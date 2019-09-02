Conor Lane to ref All Ireland Final Replay

The GAA have announced Cork official Conor Lane will be the referee for the All-Ireland senior football final replay between Dublin and Kerry on Saturday September 14th at Croke Park.

It means the Banteer/Lyre clubman will be officiating in his third All-Ireland senior decider in four years.

He previously took charge of the 2016 final between Dublin and Mayo, and last year’s decider as the Dubs saw off Mickey Harte’s Tyrone.

Ticket prices will also be reduced by a third for the game – stand tickets are priced at €60 and terrace tickets at €30.