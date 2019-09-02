Condemnation of weekend attacks in Derry

The Chair of the Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership, Councillor Sandra Duffy, has condemned recent paramilitary style attacks in the city.

Councillor Sandra Duffy the brutal attacks that took place in Creggan and Shantallow, and the shooting that took place at Mimosa Court on the Waterside have no place our a city which is trying to move forward.

She added the assault on two children in Creggan shows these people up for what they really are.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, local priest Fr Joe Gormley said there is always a risk in times of political vacuum…………..