Community Hospitals included in new HSE Capital Plan

Planning for the refurbishment of St Joseph’s Hospital Stranorlar and Ramelton Community Hospital has been included in the new HSE Capital Plan, details of which have been confirmed this morning.

There are 12 Donegal projects specified in the plan, including work to progress the proposed new Community Nursing Unit in Letterkenny with more than 100 beds.

Projects at the community hospitals in Dungloe, Carndonagh and Ballyshannon will go to tender, while the final designs for Falcarragh and Buncrana Community Hospitals will be drawn up under the plan.

The plan also includes upgrades to the ambulance base in Sranorlar, improvements to radiology and mortuary services at Letterkenny University Hospital, and a primary care centre in Newtowncunningham.

However, it makes no reference to Lifford, where it’s recommended that a new hospital be built on a Greenfield site.

Minister Joe Mc Hugh says there will be a comprehensive local consultation in Lifford to determine what will be best for the local community in terms of answering future needs.

In terms of other community hospitals, Minister Mc Hugh says this answers the concerns of those who have been seeking written confirmation of verbal promises……………

The full list of projects in Donegal which have been included in the HSE Capital Plan are:

1 – Letterkenny Radiology project

2 – Ambulance base upgrade at Stranorlar/Ballybofey

3 – Restoration and upgrade of mortuary unit at LUH

4 – Newtowncunningham Primary Care Centre

5 – Ballyshannon 100 bed Community Nursing Unit – Tender & Contract

6 – Dungloe Community Hospital Refurb – Tender & Contract

7 – Carndonagh Community Hospital Refurb – Tender & Contract

8 – Falcarragh Community Hospital Refurb – Design

9 – Buncrana Community Hospital Refurb – Design

10 – Ramelton Community Hospital Refurb – Planning

11 – Stranorlar Community Hospital Refurb – Planning

12 – Letterkenny Community Nursing Unit

Also included in the plan are works in LUH for electrical distribution project upgrade and medical ward block fire safety works.