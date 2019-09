The Chair of the Friends of Lifford Community Hospital says the campaign to save the facility will be stepped up after it was not included in the HSE’s latest Capital Plan.

John Quinn believes that Minister Jim Daly’s plan for Lifford is to replace the hospital with a new independent living facility.

He says the committee has been given a new vigour and sense of determination as a result of what’s now happening, and the campaign to preserve a hospital in Lifford will be stepped up……….