A5 upgrade plans facing another public inquiry

It’s emerged the long awaited A5 upgrade may be further delayed after it emerged the Department of Infrastructure proposes to hold another limited public inquiry.

It follows their assessment of the most recent environmental consultation.

West Tyrone MP Orflaith Begley met with the department to discuss the project at the weekend, and says the prospect of another inquiry is disappointing.

However she’s welcoming indications that construction of Phase 1 should begin next year.

Ms Begley says it’s vital the process be carried out as quickly as possible……….