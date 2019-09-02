409 people awaited in-patient beds at LUH during August

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there were 409 people awaiting inpatient beds at Letterkenny University Hospital last month.

An increase of 14% on August last years figure, but below the national average.

Last month there were 409 people awaiting inpatient beds at Letterkenny University Hospital compared to 359 awaiting in August 2018.

That’s an increase of 14%, below the national average of 20%.

The worst affected hospitals last month were University Hospital Limerick with 1,197 people awaiting inpatient beds and Cork University Hospital with 1,051 people awaiting, while Letterkenny University Hospital had the 7th highest.

The total figure nationally was 9,562.

According to the INMO the number of people awaiting inpatient beds last month nationally was the highest ever recorded in August.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ni Sheaghdha said the problem is staffing and this is not the time for recruitment bans……….