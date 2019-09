Letterkenny Rovers got their Ulster Senior League Cup defence off to a good start after they defeated Fanad United 2-1.

Rovers took the lead on 49 minutes thanks to a Lee Toland goal but Fanad equalised through Matthew McLoughlin with just 18 minutes to go. Just six minutes later BJ Banda netted the winner for Rover.

In Group B Derry City Reserves played out a 1-1 draw with Cockhill Celtic.

Cockhill took the lead through Adam Duffy before Adrian Delap levelled for Derry on 29 minutes.