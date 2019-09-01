PSNI investigate Derry burglaries

Detectives in Derry are investigating five burglaries in the city over the weekend they believe may be linked.

Just after 7pm yesterday it was reported entry had been forced to a house in Cooleen Park in Culmore sometime between 5:40pm and the time the report was made to police. Rooms had been ransacked and a sum of money had been taken.

At approximately 7:35pm, a second burglary at a house in Cooleen Park was reported; that entry had been forced to a house and a sum of money and jewellery were stolen.

Some 40 minutes later, we received a report of a third burglary, this time at a house in the Templegrove area of Buncrana Road. Sometime between 11am and 7:30pm yesterday, entry was forced to the property.

This morning at 10:55am, there was a report of a burglary at a house in Hatmore Park where entry had been forced and a sum of money and a carton of cigarettes were taken. It’s believed this occurred sometime between 9:30am and the time the report was made.

Just after 11am, there was a report that between 9:45am and the time the report was made entry had been forced to a house in Shandon Park, also in the Buncrana Road area of the city. The house had been ransacked and damage was caused to a door.

Investigations are in the early stages but the PSNI believes the burglaries may be linked