Letterkenny AC’s McGlynn defends Waterside Half Marathon title

Letterkenny AC’s Anne Marie McGlynn took victory in the female section of the Waterside Half Marathon with a time of one hour 16 minutes and 54 seconds.

The male section was won by the Kenyan runner Gideon Kimsop, who was the favourite for the event.

City of Derry Spartans man Kyle Doherty finished in second, whilst Declan Reed, also of City of Derry was third overall.

Ciaran McGonagle of Letterkenny AC, placed 7th while Finn Valley AC’s John McElhill was 13th. Martin Lynch of Milford AC was 15th.